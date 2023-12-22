Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

