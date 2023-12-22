Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.42) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.79) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.27).
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
