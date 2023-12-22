Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.42) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.79) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.27).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,191 ($40.36) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,829.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,843.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,585.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,241 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

