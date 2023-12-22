Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$61.50

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.39.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.0947802 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exchange Income

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. In related news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.