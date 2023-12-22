Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

