Equity Fund Lp Star Acquires 50,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,748,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 1,100 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $341.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 11,855 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $3,556.50.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 738 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $206.64.
- On Monday, December 4th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 23,630 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $7,797.90.
- On Friday, December 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 21,700 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $6,944.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 51,400 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $14,392.00.
- On Friday, November 24th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 8,600 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $2,322.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80.
- On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.
Star Equity Price Performance
STRR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
