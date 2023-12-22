Equity Fund Lp Star Acquires 50,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star bought 50,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,748,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Fund Lp Star also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Star Equity alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 1,100 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $341.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 11,855 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $3,556.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 738 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $206.64.

On Monday, December 4th, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 23,630 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $7,797.90.

On Friday, December 1st, Equity Fund Lp Star bought 21,700 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $6,944.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 51,400 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $14,392.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 8,600 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $2,322.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 173,180 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $45,026.80.

On Friday, November 17th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 9,000 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $2,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 59,494 shares of Star Equity stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $14,873.50.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRR stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Star Equity had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 32.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.