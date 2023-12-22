Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simon Property Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

