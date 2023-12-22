Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

