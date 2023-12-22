EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $116.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.75, but opened at $101.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EnerSys shares last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 65,324 shares changing hands.

ENS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

