Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

