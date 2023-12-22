Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $237.29 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

