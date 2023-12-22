Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $187.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $206.47 and last traded at $205.98, with a volume of 45728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.26.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

