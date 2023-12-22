Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 488 ($6.17) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 487.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of £143.42 million, a PE ratio of 12,250.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.