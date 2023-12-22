Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 488 ($6.17) on Wednesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 600 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 487.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of £143.42 million, a PE ratio of 12,250.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

