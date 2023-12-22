Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

