Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun
Insider Activity at Ducommun
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ducommun Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $754.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.27.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ducommun
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.