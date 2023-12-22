Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $62.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $754.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

