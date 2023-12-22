DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 34,163 shares traded.
DriveItAway Stock Up 20.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
