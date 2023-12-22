Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.28.

TSE D.UN opened at C$9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$318.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.29.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

