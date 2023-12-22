DnB Asset Management AS Sells 53,489 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,489 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,934,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $10,092,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

