DnB Asset Management AS Sells 13,636 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.93 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

