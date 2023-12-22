DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $76.81.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

