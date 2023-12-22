DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
