DnB Asset Management AS Has $912.84 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,040,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.5% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $912,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6,304.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,584,000 after buying an additional 155,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $356.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.