DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $511.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $511.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

