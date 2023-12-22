Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as high as C$2.70. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 56,435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$13.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. Analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2077821 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

