Devendra Singh Sells 5,683 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $128,151.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 368,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $56,071.50.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 332.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

