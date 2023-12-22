Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.36. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Despegar.com shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 80,487 shares trading hands.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.03 million, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.04.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

