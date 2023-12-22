Desjardins Analysts Give Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) a C$73.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.31.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$67.39 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.01 and a one year high of C$70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market cap of C$39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7033493 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

