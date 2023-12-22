Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $361.88

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.88 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.01). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.91), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dalata Hotel Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £916.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.57 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Gervaise Slowey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($34,526.37). Company insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Further Reading

