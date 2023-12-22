Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,203 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $479.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. The stock has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

