Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

