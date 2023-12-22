Critical Comparison: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) & First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 5.32% 2.65% 0.98% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guild and First National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.16 billion 0.74 $328.60 million $0.62 22.61 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 14.06

Analyst Ratings

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. First National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guild and First National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 2 1 0 2.33 First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. First National Financial has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.25%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National Financial is more favorable than Guild.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of First National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guild beats First National Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

