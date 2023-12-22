Critical Analysis: Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) vs. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cogna Educação and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogna Educação 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $2.30, suggesting a potential downside of 37.07%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Cogna Educação.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu 6.67% 5.82% 3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cogna Educação and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.8% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogna Educação and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.63 $1.91 million $0.10 36.55

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Cogna Educação.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Cogna Educação on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação S.A. operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training. In addition, it offers administration of kindergarten, elementary and high school activities; advises on and/or enables direct and indirect financing for students; and develops software for adaptive teaching and academic management optimization. Cogna Educação S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

