Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,576. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 972,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after buying an additional 674,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.