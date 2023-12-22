Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 34100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

