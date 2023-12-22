Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $620.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST opened at $665.16 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $588.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.