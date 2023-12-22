Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

