Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

