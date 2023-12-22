Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $387,500,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the end of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:VTMX opened at $39.28 on Friday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 148.56% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

