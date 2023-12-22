Contrasting Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Dalata Hotel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.40 billion 4.01 $332.15 million $5.52 20.44 Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Dalata Hotel Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Dalata Hotel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 5 2 0 2.00 Dalata Hotel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Dalata Hotel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Dalata Hotel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 18.42% 373.39% 14.29% Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Dalata Hotel Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Choice Hotel International is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop. In addition, the company engages in the financing, catering, hotel management, management, and property investment and holding activities. Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

