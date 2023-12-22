Constitution Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

