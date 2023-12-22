Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

