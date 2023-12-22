Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 153 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $519.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.