Comparing Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Trigano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.93 billion 0.84 $741.41 million $4.92 7.29 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 12.19% 23.12% 6.02% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harley-Davidson and Trigano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 4 5 0 2.56 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Trigano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

