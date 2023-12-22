Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.50 Average PT from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 683,317 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

