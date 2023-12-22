CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.