CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $36,168,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $213.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

