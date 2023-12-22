CleanSpark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 26,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 16,745 call options.

CleanSpark Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.53 on Friday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.