Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $206.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $179.06 and last traded at $179.06, with a volume of 32021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.07.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

