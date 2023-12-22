Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.35. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 600 shares.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
