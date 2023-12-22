Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 508,038 shares trading hands.

CDTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a negative return on equity of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

