CIBC Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$57.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.15.

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.60. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.368214 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. Insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

